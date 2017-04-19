Young girls collect shoes for people in Haiti - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Young girls collect shoes for people in Haiti

At a church in West Palm Beach plans are now underway to send two little girls to Haiti.

Ellie, 9, and Kira Schartner, 7, want to travel to the impoverished country to deliver hundreds of shoes to people with no choice but to walk barefoot.

Ellie says two years ago pictures inspired her to give up her birthday presents in exchange for shoes.

“When I saw pictures of kids in Haiti without shoes, I thought, that must hurt because there are a lot of rocks and the roads don’t have cement," she said.

Last year Ellie got off on the right foot by collecting about 600 pairs of shoes. Along with her parents, she delivered them to the Wholehearted Orphanage.

“I felt really good inside and I felt joyful,” Ellie said.

That same excitement made Kira want to follow in her sister’s footsteps; this year the two are planning a trip for June.

“When Ellie came back, she told me all about it and I got a little excited," Kira said. "So now I want to go and see what it’s like.

A shoe collection is now being held at the Grace Fellowship Church in West Palm Beach. Ellie and Kira say they need your help collecting black or dark colored shoes for their trip.

“You can bring up to kids to adults—no high heels or stuff that may break easily."

Shoes are being collected through April 23. Drop off donations at the Grace Fellowship Church bookstore, 8350 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 

