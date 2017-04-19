Chained dogs rescued in St. Lucie County

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Two people face charges after 22 abused and malnourished dogs were discovered Wednesday at a home in the 1300 block of Angle Road in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
The home on an 11-acre wooded lot was a rental and the discovery was made by the property owner who does not live on the site, the sheriff's office said.
The owner called 911 to report the discovery.
“The scene was absolutely disgusting,” Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement. “The dogs were tied up with heavy chains around the necks, very tight-fitting collars, had no source of water or dog food and were covered in mange and sores. Two were unable to walk and had to be taken to emergency treatment on a stretcher.”
Most of the dogs are pit bulls.
Deputies arrested Shayla D. Wade, 31, and Andreo Denetrick Hunt, 44, on 22 charges of aggravated animal cruelty