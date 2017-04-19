Grand jury finds PSL police shooting justified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grand jury finds PSL police shooting justified

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

After testimony from 11 witnesses that lasted more than a day, it took the grand jury just 10 minutes to determine that deadly force was justified in the case of Samson Fluerant.

 “I feel like justice was served.  Didn’t take very long for a decision.  I think the public can now have confidence in the process, said Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc.

It was November of last year when officers were called to the Fleurant home on Colleen Avenue. The 25-year-old had taken a machete to the inside walls.

Family members told us at the time they were asked by police, and agreed, to have Fleurant involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility.

But Fleurant locked himself inside his room.

The family said police broke down the door, and Officer Colin Duncombe, an 18-year veteran, shot Fluerant after another officer’s failed attempt with a Taser.

Prosecutors praised the grand jury’s work.

“They were focused and concentrated on the details.  They paid a lot of attention to the witnesses that testified," said Assistant State Attorney Jeff Fredriks.

Lorenzo Williams, the attorney for the Fluerant family, said they are disappointed the victim’s brother, a corrections officer, was not allowed to talk with Samson during the incident.  The family plans to file a civil suit in the case.

“We believe that the arc of justice still flows in the direction of the family," said Williams.

Officer Duncombe was on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.  Chief Bolduc said he is back on patrol now.  

This was just the second police involved shooting in Port St. Lucie in the past five years.  The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called in to investigate the case.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.