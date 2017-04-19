Grand jury finds PSL police shooting justified

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After testimony from 11 witnesses that lasted more than a day, it took the grand jury just 10 minutes to determine that deadly force was justified in the case of Samson Fluerant.

“I feel like justice was served. Didn’t take very long for a decision. I think the public can now have confidence in the process, said Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc.

It was November of last year when officers were called to the Fleurant home on Colleen Avenue. The 25-year-old had taken a machete to the inside walls.

Family members told us at the time they were asked by police, and agreed, to have Fleurant involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility.

But Fleurant locked himself inside his room.

The family said police broke down the door, and Officer Colin Duncombe, an 18-year veteran, shot Fluerant after another officer’s failed attempt with a Taser.

Prosecutors praised the grand jury’s work.

“They were focused and concentrated on the details. They paid a lot of attention to the witnesses that testified," said Assistant State Attorney Jeff Fredriks.

Lorenzo Williams, the attorney for the Fluerant family, said they are disappointed the victim’s brother, a corrections officer, was not allowed to talk with Samson during the incident. The family plans to file a civil suit in the case.

“We believe that the arc of justice still flows in the direction of the family," said Williams.

Officer Duncombe was on administrative leave until the investigation was completed. Chief Bolduc said he is back on patrol now.

This was just the second police involved shooting in Port St. Lucie in the past five years. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called in to investigate the case.

