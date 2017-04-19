Glades Cut-Off Rd reopens after brush fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Glades Cut-Off Rd reopens after brush fire

Story Video: Click here

A brush fire closed a section of a St. Lucie County road for a time Wednesday afternoon.

It began at 12051 NW Copper Creek Dr.

Police closed Glades Cut-Off Road at Commerce and just south of Allapattah Flats K-8 School.

Police said 20 children were at the school. Students were transported to the St. Lucie County School District bus compound located on Peacock Blvd in St. Lucie West, police said.

Parents were able to pick them up there.

"There were no structures that were threatened," said St. Lucie County Fire District spokeswoman Brenda Stokes.

The Florida Forest Service and St. Lucie County Fire District were called in to battle the fire.

It was contained to about 5 acres by 4:30 p.m.

Glades Cutoff Rd. was back open by 5:45 p.m.

 

