SLC Fire Dist. names first female deputy chief

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday, the St Lucie County Fire District named its first female deputy chief.

Deputy Chief Marti Newport, 49, was sworn in by Fire Chief Buddy Emerson.

Newport has more than 22 years of experience with the department.

She’ll be overseeing human resources, information technology and all the fire trucks and vehicles.

“I’m super excited. Chief Emerson has given me a huge opportunity, and I'm very blessed.  I feel honored today,” said Newport. “I dreamed about it. It was always a goal, and I want to continue to go higher.”

Newport was born and raised in St Lucie County.

This is the first time a woman has achieved this rank in the agency.

