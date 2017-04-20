PBC school boundary, calendar changes approved - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC school boundary, calendar changes approved

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: The Palm Beach County School Board approved school calendar for the next three years. 

Early release and late start days have been eliminated. 

Schools and district offices will be closed an entire week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Additionally the school board has approved boundary changes, affecting six schools. 

EARLIER STORY:

Students at several Palm Beach County public schools may be re-assigned to new schools.

A final vote is scheduled Wednesday evening for proposed boundary changes to Forrest Hill High School, Conniston Middle School and Western Pines Middle School.

 

The vote, planned for 5 p.m., would shift some students to Palm Beach Lakes High School, Roosevelt Middle School or Osceola Creek Middle School.

District staff is recommending the changes, citing a district policy to maintain efficient operations.

The vote will be held at the Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center off Forrest Hill Boulevard.

To see if your child is affected, visit the links above attached to the school’s name. 

