Thousands warned about St. Lucie computer glitch

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Thousands in St. Lucie County are being warned about a computer glitch last month that could comprise their personal identity.

The St. Lucie County Criminal Justice Division says on March 9 they learned that individuals accessing court records on its website may have been able to inadvertently view confidential information (names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and court mandated drug test results).

Visitors attempting to access the website were prompted to provide a username and password. However, the server was "misconfigured to allow access to the database" even with invalid credentials.

The county says when they discovered the issue they immediately secured the website.

Letters detailing what happened went out to the victims affected.

Even though there is no evidence to suggest the information has been used in any way, the county wants them to take precautions.

A year membership to "Experian IdentityWorks” is being offered free of charge to those interested in the service.

If victims choose not to use it, it is recommended they pull a free credit report and monitor their billing statements frequently.

George Landry, Employee Safety and Risk Manager said they "deeply regret any inconvenience this incident may cause.”

Landry also assured people the county is taking additional actions to enhance its IT systems.

People with questions are asked to call 844-620-5970.

