3 Arrested locally in attack on Jacksonville vet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Arrested locally in attack on Jacksonville vet

PHOTO SUPPLIED FOX 30, CNN NEWSOURCE PHOTO SUPPLIED FOX 30, CNN NEWSOURCE

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 86-year-old Melvin Clark is stable in a hospital, trying to recover from having his throat slashed.

Police said the veteran is medically unable to ID the mug shots of suspects Doug Cercy, Jennifer Schulte and Ray Jones.

“He was kidnapped at gunpoint robbed of property including his car and taken to his woods where his throat was slashed,” said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Asst. Chief Scott Dingee.

The sheriff’s office said a tip helped track the three suspects to a bus station in southern Palm Beach County a few days after finding Clark's stolen SUV in the Miami area last week.  

WFOX found seven prior arrests for Doug Cercy with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, including several theft charges.

Shulte has five arrests in Jacksonville including a drug charge and grand theft of a vehicle.

JSO said 21-year-old Ray Jones has several charges from before he turned 18.

Police said all of their rap sheets are growing after two of the suspects may have helped crack their own case.  

"2 of the 3 suspects gave details accounts of what occurred allowing us to charge all 3 with attempted murder robbery and kidnapping," Dingee said.

Suspect Doug Cercy lives about three miles from where Melvin Clark was found on the side of the road in rural western Duval County.

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.