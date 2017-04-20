5 fun things to do in Palm Beach County and The Treasure Coast this weekend (April 21 - April 23)

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - 1) Donut and Beer Pairing - Lake Park

What is it?

The Brewhouse Gallery is pairing their delicious craft beers with the "best donuts around"!

Why is it cool?

They are using Jupiter Donuts and are portioning them perfectly so you can try them all!

The Deets

Friday night 6 pm - 9 pm

720 Park Ave, Lake Park, Florida 33403

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.

2) Super Chevy Show - Jupiter

What is it?

Car show, drag racing, bracket racing, and swap meet.

Why is it cool?

Features the best Chevrolet automobiles in Florida.

The Deets

International Raceway

Friday and Saturday (April 21 - 22)

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.

3) Carlos Mencia - West Palm Beach

Who is he?

A hysterical comedian who has fresh material year-after-year

The Deets

Palm Beach Improv in CityPlace

Thursday 8 pm

Friday 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Sunday 7:00 pm

Click here for up to date event info.

4) Spin Class Happy hour - Palm Beach Gardens

What is it?

A spin class with wine or a beer at the end of your workout.

Why is it cool?

Dark lighting, energetic music, all the gear is included (you don't need to bring anything)

The Deets

CycleBar Donald Ross and Military Trail

Friday nights at 5:30 pm

CLICK HERE for more info.

5) Wellington's Earth Day & Arbor Day Celebration - Wellington

What is it?

Free family event to learn about learn about recycling, composting and respecting the earth.

Why is it cool?

Food Trucks! The celebration features kids activities, local vendors showcasing earth friendly products, free samples, giveaways, and more! This year the Wellington Council is planting a Green Buttonwood Tree in honor of Arbor Day.

The Deets

Saturday, April 22 from 4 pm - 7 pm

Wellington Amphitheater

12150 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, Florida 33414

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.

