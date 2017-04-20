5 fun things to do in Palm Beach County and The Treasure Coast t - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 fun things to do in Palm Beach County and The Treasure Coast this weekend (April 21 - April 23)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - 1) Donut and Beer Pairing - Lake Park

What is it?

The Brewhouse Gallery is pairing their delicious craft beers with the "best donuts around"!

Why is it cool?

They are using Jupiter Donuts and are portioning them perfectly so you can try them all!

The Deets

Friday night 6 pm - 9 pm

720 Park Ave, Lake Park, Florida 33403

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.

2) Super Chevy Show - Jupiter

What is it?

Car show, drag racing, bracket racing, and swap meet.

Why is it cool?

Features the best Chevrolet automobiles in Florida.

The Deets

International Raceway

Friday and Saturday (April 21 - 22)

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.

3) Carlos Mencia - West Palm Beach

Who is he?

A hysterical comedian who has fresh material year-after-year

The Deets

Palm Beach Improv in CityPlace

Thursday 8 pm

Friday 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Sunday 7:00 pm

Click here for up to date event info.

4) Spin Class Happy hour - Palm Beach Gardens

What is it?

A spin class with wine or a beer at the end of your workout.

Why is it cool?

Dark lighting, energetic music, all the gear is included (you don't need to bring anything)

The Deets

CycleBar Donald Ross and Military Trail

Friday nights at 5:30 pm

CLICK HERE for more info.

5) Wellington's Earth Day & Arbor Day Celebration - Wellington

What is it?

Free family event to learn about learn about recycling, composting and respecting the earth. 

Why is it cool?

Food Trucks!  The celebration features kids activities, local vendors showcasing earth friendly products, free samples, giveaways, and more! This year the Wellington Council is planting a Green Buttonwood Tree in honor of Arbor Day.

The Deets

Saturday, April 22 from 4 pm - 7 pm 

Wellington Amphitheater
12150 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, Florida 33414

CLICK HERE for up to date event info.

