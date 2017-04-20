PSL principal assures student safety - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL principal assures student safety

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -

On Tuesday the principal was made aware of a list, allegedly detailing a student’s plan to shoot and kill about 10 students and teachers on May 15. 

“He warned me and said: Don’t come to school on May 15,” said freshman Nina Cruz, who saw the list and said her name was on it as well. 

“It was so descriptive, like all the stuff he had on there,” Cruz said. “First, he was going to kill the front office lady and get her keys.”

The principal at Somerset College Prep Academy, Erika Rains, has claimed the school has done everything possible to ensure every student’s safety.

“There was no, is no and will not be any immediate danger to any students,” Rains said.

Police say the student told investigators the list was a joke but for parents it’s no laughing matter. 

“I don’t think it’s funny at all, because of the panic and the fear that goes along with a joke of this magnitude” said Sherri Reynolds.” I think there should be consequences.”

The student was immediately removed from school and is undergoing a mental health evaluation at a hospital. 

On Thursday, many parents were still not informed by the school about the incident. 

“I was on my way to school to drop my daughter off and then there is this list and nobody knows who is on it,” Reynolds said. “It was scary. I would have liked to have heard it from the principal instead of a fellow parent.”

Rains said she is not able to inform parents about disciplinary actions against another student. 

Here is the full statement the principal released on the school’s Facebook page: 

"I want to address the concerns of parents who may have seen a news story this evening about a threatening note found on campus. You know there is nothing more important to Somerset College Prep than the safety of our students. All threats are taken seriously and investigated in cooperation with local authorities. Our on-campus Port St. Lucie Police Officer was immediately made aware of the situation and the school immediately implemented all safety protocols and additional security measures to support and protect the health, safety, and welfare of everyone on campus. The Port St. Lucie Police Department conducted an investigation, identified the author of the note, and that student was removed from campus. Because this is an on-going police investigation which involves a minor, there is little information I can share with you at this time. However, I can say that no weapons were found on campus and our students were never in any danger. I will continue to put our students needs first, and will continue to work cooperatively with the Port St Lucie Police Department, our School District, and our Somerset family to ensure the safety and security of every individual on our campus. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me directly at 772-343-7028."

