Delray reading program is finalist for US award

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - When students reach for a book in Delray Beach, more of them are reading at or above their grade level.

Now the city is a finalist for the All America City awards because of the work it’s done.

The city partnered with the school district in 2012 as part of a nationwide campaign specifically aimed helping third graders reach their reading benchmarks.

The mayor said Delray Beach is the only city in Palm Beach County with an education coordinator on staff. Over the past five years, the coordinator has connected local non-profits and schools to improve reading proficiency.

Programs range from the annual Delray Reads Day, to summer camps focused on fighting “summer slide” where students fall out of reading habits. Together with the library, the city was able to give students books to keep as their own.

Experts said students learn to read up until third grade. Afterward, they read to learn. So making sure they can read proficiently in third grade sets them up for success the rest of their lives.

“Strong schools create strong communities. We’ll have more students who are academically successful, going on to college, creating a strong labor pool,” explained Janet Meeks, the education coordinator.

The mayor added businesses look at measurements like reading proficiency when considering whether to open in Delray Beach.

“One of the number one things on their list is the quality of the workforce, how educated it is, how proficient it is at certain things,” Cary Glickstein said.

The city has seen a 22 percent jump in the number of third graders at Title 1 schools reading at their grade level. Plus absenteeism dropped by more than 65 percent over the same time.



Meeks and other city representatives will travel to Denver in June where they’ll find out if Delray Beach won the award. It is one of 12 finalists.

Delray Beach previously won the All America City award in 1993 and 2001.

