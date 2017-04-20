Second sewage problem discovered at PSL school

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Last Friday, FOX 29 first told you about a plumbing leak that students and teachers say got them sick, forcing some home ill at Morningside Elementary School.

On March 7, in a report from the Florida Department of Health, inspectors cited a sewage disposal problem near a portable during a routine inspection. The report was marked "unsatisfactory."

Kerry Padrick, a spokeswoman for the St. Lucie Public Schools, says it was caused by too many paper towels.

She said, the problem was "taken care of that very same day."

In a follow up report March 10, the health department gave them a clean grade, marked "satisfactory."

Both reports signed by principal Cortina Bell-Gray, but parents didn't find out about this problem, until Thursday, more than a month later.

"Hearing that information, it makes me think, what else do we not know about our school?" questions mother Candice Veach. Her son is in fourth grade at Morningside Elementary.

On Monday, the school district sent a letter home, telling parents of an outside plumbing pipe leak they say they discovered on April 5.

FOX 29 asked Padrick, "So, if that outside pipe break didn't happen, would parents ever been notified about this?"

She replied, "The outside pipe issue was one separate portable, this was another issue. And so, since the public records request and you brought this forward, we want our parents to know absolutely everything."

The two sewage problems separated by two portables. The school district says the air is safe, they tested everyday since April 5..

FOX 29 asked Candice, "Do you feel comfortable sending your son back to that portable?"

She replied, "I'm very hesitant to but I have to trust that they are doing the testing."

"They keep on saying we're going to go back on the portables," says fourth grade student Gidaya Rubi, who is feeling better after missing school bedside she was sick. "If we attempt to, something happens, then we go back. We're not learning."

Class resumed in the portable Thursday, and some students went home after their parents didn't want them to be inside.

FOX 29 spoke to several students and teachers who say they are all, in general, feeling better.



