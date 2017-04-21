Delray Beach put brakes on pedicab proposal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach put brakes on pedicab proposal

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

A local cyclist is pushing for a greener way to get you around Delray Beach. The city put the brakes on his pedicab proposal, but Patrick Halliday is not giving up.

Hands on the brakes and feet on the pedals, biking is probably Halliday's favorite way to travel.

"Some people in Delray call me the bike guy," said Halliday, who is the president of the Delray Beach Bike Club.

He's also a part of the group Human Powered Delray which promotes bicycle and pedestrian mobility. Recently, Halliday got the green light to launch a pedicab service in Boca Raton.

"It's great for date nights," said Halliday explaining the unique aspects of the bicycle taxi and why it's a hit with some customers.

Halliday really wants to bring the service to his city Delray Beach. This week some city commissioners turned down the proposal due to safety concerns. The police and fire chiefs also had some concerns about pedicabs operating in heavily congested areas.

"People could be drunk and fall out of the cab. People can run into the back of the cab," said Halliday, explaining some of the concerns voiced at the city commission workshop.

Golf carts like the Downtowner already run downtown Delray. Commissioner Mitch Katz feels the pedicab is not much different.

"As far as safety there doesn’t seem to be bigger difference between a plastic pedicab and a plastic golf cart," said Katz.

Supporters say the pedicab offers a greener way to get around, it can go as fast as a golf cart, and you're always riding top down.

Kay Venet of Delray Beach just happened to be dining in Boca Raton and got a chance to enjoy the pedicab experience.

"The view, the palm trees, and everything," said Venet.

She could already see where the service would be beneficial in Delray Beach.

"Atantic Avenue," said Venet. "The parking it's just really tough and the people. It would be so much better to have something like this in Delray."

Halliday plans to keep pushing for a chance.

"I feel that's really the only way we'll ever know if this will work or not," added Halliday.

Halliday said his occupational license in Palm Beach County would allow him to do business in Delray Beach. His proposal would include a 2 million dollar liability insurance plan.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.