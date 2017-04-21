Atkins chicken, cheese, bean burritos recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Approximately 30,537 pounds of burrito products were recalled Thursday due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products are mislabeled as a chicken with cheese and bean burrito but contain an egg and sausage burrito product.  The burritos were shipped to retail locations nationwide

The USDA said the product contains egg and soy, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen burrito items were produced on Dec. 19, 2016.

The products under recall have the number “P-17644” inside the USDA mark of inspection. 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased the burritos are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return it to the place of purchase.

