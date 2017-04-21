Delray argues over 'recovery capital' nickname

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Up and down Atlantic Avenue banners label the city a Village by the Sea.

Not far off the Ave, you can see why the New York Times labeled Delray the “Recovery Capital” in a 2007 article on the substance abuse treatment industry. White vans identify recovery residences. Drug treatment centers don’t hide.

Attorney Jeffrey Lynne represents some owners of recovery residences. He wanted to create a council within the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce for leaders in that community to collaborate.

Lynne sent out invitations for Tuesday’s inaugural meeting with the words “make Delray Beach the recovery capital once again.”

“Implying not the relapse capital, not the overdose capital, not bad business capital, not the fraud capital,” explained the partner at Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynne.

The jargon quickly caught the attention of city hall. Mayor Cary Glickstein said the label takes away from the work the city’s done to clean out bad players in the recovery industry.

“Those same people would love the city to retain the label of recovery capital of the U.S. as well as their enablers, as well as all the money sloshing around to prop up this industry,” Glickstein said.

The Delray Beach interim city manager fired an email to the chamber of commerce Monday which led to the cancelation the new Business Recovery Council's meeting.

Lynne argues the city’s actions practically discriminate against an industry and those in treatment.

“Their email was unequivocal: we want nothing to do with you, we want nothing to do with your people, we want nothing to do with these people,” Lynne said.

The mayor countered there is a bigger objective.

“This is not in any way directed to those suffering from addiction,” he clarified. “What our efforts are directed toward are those profiting off that misery.”

So reputation means a lot in the city of Delray Beach.

