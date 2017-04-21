Study links diet soda to stroke, dementia

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

(NBC) - There's another reason why you might want to think twice about drinking a sodas or sugary fruit juices.

A study now links diet soda with a higher risk of stroke and dementia.

The latest data from the Famingham Heart study in Massachusetts suggests that people who frequently drink sodas and fruit juices are more likely to have poorer memory as well as smaller overall brain volumes.

"We advise that people don't drink sugary beverages because we know they are associated with a whole range of adverse health outcomes such as obesity, diabetes," said Matthew Pase, PhD at Boston University School of Medicine

Pase authored the study and also says the outcomes can be just as bad consuming diet drinks with artificial sweeteners.

"We found that those people who were consuming diet soda on a daily basis were three times as likely to develop both stroke and dementia within the next 10 years as compared to those who did not drink diet soda," said Pase.

About 4,000 Framingham residents, 30 or older, were monitored for this study.

The findings appear separately in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia and the journal Stroke.

However, brain researchers are encouraged the report could alter lifestyle choices by consumers.

"I think the idea that the food that we take for granted might have health risks is really a fundamental concept," said Dr. Alan Lerner, the Director of Brain Health & Memory.

Researchers suggest this shows why people should at least be cautious about regularly consuming either diet sodas or sugary beverages.