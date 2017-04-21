Tegu lizard invades Tampa, devours wildlife

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

TAMPA, Fla. - He's mean. He's breeding. He might eat your cat.



The black-and-white tegu lizard is about 4 feet long and native to South America. It was introduced to Florida possibly by pet owners who illegally dumped them.



Estimates have the number of tegus at more than 200 in Hillsborough County alone.



"No one really knows why we have this population here," says John Paner, owner of the Croc Encounters Reptile Park. "Certainly some got released at some point and established a breeding population."



Now, the nonnative invader is becoming a menace in the Tampa area much like Burmese pythons are plaguing the Everglades.



"This is an animal that eats eggs, small mammals, snakes, lizards, birds, maybe even a house cat," says Lewis Single, who works in the herpetology department at Lowry Park Zoo in Tampa. "That's a species I would be more concerned with in Hillsborough County than the Burmese python."

Tegus especially prey on the eggs of the endangered gopher tortoise -- one native species that could be severely threatened by the lizards -- but they can be aggressive with anyone and that includes humans.

"A big lizard can be a very exciting animal for a young kid to run across, they want to catch it," says Single. "If they want to grab a large tegu, they could get sent to the hospital."



"What they're going to find they're going to eat," says Croc Encounters' Paner. "He's got lots of sharp teeth and a pretty good strong bite so they will defend themselves."



The Fish and Wildlife Commission said they have "concern" about the tegu, but as of right now, there is no eradication plan in place a la the Burmese pythons.



What happens if we don't get the tegu population under control? In 10 years, will we be overrun by these surly lizards? says Paner. "Right now, no one knows the answer to that."

When you get a tegu in your yard, please DO NOT mess with it. Call a trapper or the Fish & Wildlife Commission.

