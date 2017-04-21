Bebe closing all stores, 3 in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bebe closing all stores, 3 in Palm Beach County

(CNBC, NBC NEWSCHANNEL) Women's clothing retailer bebe will be closing all of its brick-and-mortar stores.

According to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, bebe will close all 175 of its stores across the country. It has 23 in Florida, including three in Palm Beach County.

The company expects to shutter the stores by the end of May.

The closures apparently come without a bankruptcy filing.

Bebe, Wet Seal, and The Limited are among the recent clothing chains to close their stores amid a wave of declining foot traffic and intense online competition.

FLORIDA STORED

Palm Beach Gardens
3101 PGA Blvd. #F121
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
 

Aventura
19575 Biscayne Blvd. #203
Aventura, FL 33180
 
Boca Raton
6000 Glades Rd. #1081B
Boca Raton, FL 33431
 
Ft. Lauderdale
2414 E Sunrise Blvd. #F-12
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
 
Brandon
904 Brandon Town Center Mall
Brandon, FL 33511
 
West Shore Plaza
226 W Shore Plaza #E12
Tampa, FL 33609
 
The Falls
8888 SW 136th St. #555A
Miami, FL 33176
 
Florida Mall
8001 Orange Blossom Trail #410A
Orlando, FL 32809
 
Dadeland
7535 N Kendall Dr. #1660A
Miami, FL 33156
 
Tampa International Plaza
2223 N West Shore Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33607
 
Wellington Green
10300 W Forest Hill Blvd. #226
Wellington, FL 33414
 
Miami International
1455 NW 107th Ave. #374A
Miami, FL 33172
 
St. Johns Town Center
4711 River City Dr. #107
Jacksonville, FL 32246
 1
Coconut Point
23151 Fashion Dr. #117
Estero, FL 33928
 
Pembroke Gardens
14564 SW 5th St.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
 
South Beach
900 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
 
University Town Center Florida
140 University Town Center Dr. #168
Sarasota, FL 34243
 
Destin Commons
4135 Legendary Dr. #F116
Destin, FL 32541
 
Sawgrass Outlet
12801 W Sunrise Blvd. #451
Sunrise, FL 33323
 
Orlando Premium Outlets Vineland Avenue
8200 Vineland Ave. #1225
Orlando, FL 32821
 
Dolphin Mall Outlet
11401 NW 12th St. #376
Miami, FL 33172
 
Orlando Premium Outlets Int'l Drive
4955 International Dr., #1C-19
Orlando, FL 32819
 
Miromar Outlets
10801 Corkscrew Rd. #88
Estero, FL 33928
239.947.8846 

