Charges dropped for second man in fatal shooting

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Charges against the Lake Worth man arrested last night in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boynton Beach woman are being dropped, according to Boynton Beach police.

Police now say, due to new evidence, Branden Lamar Frederick will not be charged with the April 5 murder of 26-year-old Curtisia Smith.





EARLIER:

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this month outside a Boynton Beach market.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Friday morning in a written statement that Branden Lamar Frederick is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition.

The homicide occurred April 5 in the front of Z Food Meat Market located at 1005 N. Seacrest Boulevard.

Frederick, 30, was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

The victim, Curtisia Courtney Smith, died at Delray Medical Center on Monday after suffering several gunshot wounds to her neck, chest and legs.

A police report says surveillance video showed Frederick fired about five rounds at Smith.

Earlier in the week, Roderick Taylor, 24, of suburban Lake Worth was arrested in the case.

