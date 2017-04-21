Charges dropped for second man in fatal shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Charges dropped for second man in fatal shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Charges against the Lake Worth man arrested last night in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boynton Beach woman are being dropped, according to Boynton Beach police.

Police now say, due to new evidence, Branden Lamar Frederick will not be charged with the April 5 murder of 26-year-old Curtisia Smith.


EARLIER:

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this month outside a Boynton Beach market.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Friday morning in a written statement that Branden Lamar Frederick is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition.

The homicide occurred April 5 in the front of Z Food Meat Market located at 1005 N. Seacrest Boulevard.

Frederick, 30, was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

The victim, Curtisia Courtney Smith, died at Delray Medical Center on Monday after suffering several gunshot wounds to her neck, chest and legs.

A police report says surveillance video showed Frederick fired about five rounds at Smith.  

Earlier in the week, Roderick Taylor, 24, of suburban Lake Worth was arrested in the case.

