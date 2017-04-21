Teachers, students and social media policy

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The case of former H.L. Watkins Middle School teacher Corey Perry, accused of distributing child pornography, is singing a spotlight on another issue in the classroom: the use of social media.

Perry, who shot and killed himself last week in a hotel room in Tennessee after being wanted by the FBI, was friends with many of his students on social media.

Cherie Benjoseph with KidSafe said that is definitely going to far.

“When it comes to social media and teachers, we feel very strongly that they should not be friends with students,” Benjoseph said. “To protect both students and teachers.”

Dr. Kathryn Gundlach with the Palm Beach County Classroom Teacher’s Association agrees.

“We try to tell teachers not to friend students on their site,” Gundlach said.

Perry commented on their pictures, posted pictures with them from their class trip to Boston and was actively engaging with students on social media.

Benjospeh said social media is another venue that can be used to groom a potential victim.

“There is grooming in the real world and there is grooming on social media,” Benjoseph said. “And absolutely, social media is a very easy mode of operation for a person who wants to take advantage.”

Palm Beach County School District officials declined to comment on camera on the issue.

The six-page social media policy document details how to set up how to set up a social media account owned by the school. One page is entirely dedicated to advising teachers how to set up the “about” section on the fan page of Facebook. There is even a reminder for teachers that members of the media will monitor social media, but no mention of whether teachers and students should be friends on social media.

“I don’t think the school district should or could regulate what people should or could do on their own time,” Gundlach said. “Because that starts to get scary, how are they going to police that? Who is going to watch over that? What are they going to do?”

Benjoseph with KidSafe said a policy would be very beneficial.

“A policy helps create a conversation that is not happening in the way it needs to happen right now,” Benjoseph said.

Here are some tips from KidSafe fir parents when it comes to students interacting with teachers:

1) Talk to your child from an early age on about social media and who would appropriate to friend on social media

2) Teachers should not text students directly and not without permission of the parent

3) Transparency is key for safety