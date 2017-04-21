Homeowner says fire came right up to his fence

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

In northwest Okeechobee, one home was destroyed, one damaged, and several sheds and barns were also burned down in a brush fire that caused many to evacuate.

Within minutes of seeing the fire from his backyard, Ivan Holliday said the flames and smoke started moving toward his house quickly.

"The smoke was the craziest thing. We couldn't see at times, I couldn't see three meters in front of me, it was gray and brown and black everywhere," said Holliday.

The first worry for him and his wife - their animals.

"We had to move a donkey and four horses and we would have had to move a zebra and a fox," said Holliday who has an exotic collection of animals, many of them rescues.

But as firefighters worked to contain a 100-plus acre fire near 317th Street, they dug a fire line around Holliday's home to protect it.

"They said the fire wouldn't hit the house and it never did," added Holliday.

Okeechobee County firefighters had help from several counties to contain the fire. In total 10 to 12 homes were in danger. Holliday feels grateful. He said he just got married and moved to Okeechobee from New Zealand three months ago, and has already been through two wildfires and a tornado near his home.

"I'm hoping there's not a flood next," laughed Holliday.

The Hollidays said if it wasn't for the quick response from firefighters, their home and their animals may not have survived the wildfire.

"It was miraculous, really I mean, everything stopped at the fence line," added Holliday.