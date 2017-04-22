'Avatar' sequels now scheduled to start in 2020

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

NEW YORK (AP) -- James Cameron has set the release dates for the next four "Avatar" sequels, with the first coming in 2020.

The movie's Facebook page Saturday posted a photo of Cameron and his massive film crew, who have been working on all four films simultaneously. The post said "Avatar 2" will hit theaters Dec. 18, 2020, and "Avatar 3" comes a year later, on Dec. 17, 2021.

The franchise then takes a three-year hiatus before returning with "Avatar 4" on Dec. 20, 2024, and "Avatar 5" on Dec. 19, 2025. The first sequel had been expected in 2018 but Cameron this year said that timetable wouldn't be met.

The original 2009 "Avatar" film has netted over $2.7 billion, centering on the conflict between humans and the blue-skinned alien race Na'vi of Pandora.