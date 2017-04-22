Officer shoots man threatening suicide in SC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer shoots man threatening suicide in SC

 HANAHAN, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities in South Carolina say a police officer shot a man after he turned and pointed a gun at officers.

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner said in a news release that his officers were called to a home around 3 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been drinking and was threatening to kill himself.

Turner says officers began talking to the man, who then pointed the gun at an officer. Another officer then fired, wounding the man.

The chief says the man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital.

Turner says none of the officers were injured.

The names and races of the officer and the man shot have not been released.

State police are investigating the shooting.

