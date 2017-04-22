Gov. Scott issues update on Florida wildfires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott issues update on Florida wildfires

Governor Rick Scott announced Saturday at the State of Florida received two Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which allow the use of federal funds to reimburse response costs to the Red Grange wildfire in Polk County and the Ann Avenue wildfire in Lee County.

Federal fire management assistance covers 75% of eligible fire response costs, including aviation assets, field camps, equipment use, tools, materials and supplies.

A 5,500-acre wildfire continues to burn in Collier County. So far it has destroyed two trailers, more than two vehicles and several outbuildings. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for more than 6,000 structures.

A 700-acre wildfire is burning in Polk County. A mandatory evacuation is in effect in an area that contains 800 residential homes.

And in Lee County a 400-acre wildfire at Ann Avenue has already damaged or destroyed 13 homes. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for more than 2,000 homes.

