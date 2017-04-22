Erin Moran of 'Happy Days' dead at 56

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.

Police in Harrison County, Indiana, said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call. She was 56, and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured numerous struggles in recent years.

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."