BREAKING: House fire in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BREAKING: House fire in West Palm Beach

Crews are on scene of a house fire in West Palm Beach.  Flames overtook the home early Sunday morning on North Lakeside Court, near Dixie Highway.   At one point the house was fully involved. We have a crew on scene working to learn if anyone was hurt, and the cause of the fire.

