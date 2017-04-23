Arson investigators looking into house fire

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Arson investigators are trying to determine what caused an abandoned house fire in West Palm Beach early Sunday.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue received a call at about 3 a.m. about a house fire on North Lakeside Court, near Dixie Highway.

When crews arrived, the side and the back of the home were on fire.

According to neighbors, no one is living there.

Firefighters searched the structure and did not find anyone inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation into the cause will continue.