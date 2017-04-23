Arson investigators looking into house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arson investigators looking into house fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Arson investigators are trying to determine what caused an abandoned house fire in West Palm Beach early Sunday.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue received a call at about 3 a.m. about a house fire on North Lakeside Court, near Dixie Highway.

When crews arrived, the side and the back of the home were on fire.

According to neighbors, no one is living there.

Firefighters searched the structure and did not find anyone inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation into the cause will continue.

