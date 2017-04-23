Birthing giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

April the giraffe has become a cash cow for a tiny zoo in rural upstate New York, thanks to a live stream of her pregnancy and birth that has enthralled viewers around the world.

Owners of the Animal Adventure Park won't say exactly how much they've pulled in from all the April-related ventures, but marketing experts who specialize in viral internet campaigns conservatively estimate the haul in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Those ventures include the Toys 'R' Us-sponsored stream, a Gofundme campaign, monetized text messages, a clothing line, and the sale of T-shirts, caps and fuzzy toys.

Park owner Jordan Patch says the proceeds will be divided among park improvements, a contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and a fund to help local children with unexpected medical expenses.