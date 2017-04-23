Birthing giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Birthing giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo

April the giraffe has become a cash cow for a tiny zoo in rural upstate New York, thanks to a live stream of her pregnancy and birth that has enthralled viewers around the world.

Owners of the Animal Adventure Park won't say exactly how much they've pulled in from all the April-related ventures, but marketing experts who specialize in viral internet campaigns conservatively estimate the haul in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Those ventures include the Toys 'R' Us-sponsored stream, a Gofundme campaign, monetized text messages, a clothing line, and the sale of T-shirts, caps and fuzzy toys.

Park owner Jordan Patch says the proceeds will be divided among park improvements, a contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and a fund to help local children with unexpected medical expenses.

