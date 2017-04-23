Woman turns herself in to Fellsmere police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman turns herself in to Fellsmere police

FELLSMERE, Fla. -- A woman was arrested in Fellsmere Friday after she flagged down a police officer and asked him if he was looking for her.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office was looking for April Marie Kirouac in regards to warrants for two counts of Felony Criminal Use of Personal ID information, one count of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card and one count of Misdemeanor Petit Theft 2nd Degree.

Fellsmere police officers attempted to locate Kirouac and asked several area residents if they had seen her.

Just before midnight, April Kirouac flagged down an officer and asked him if he was looking for her.

The officer told Kirouac that he was looking for her because she had active warrants in St. Lucie County.

She was arrested and booked into the Indian River County Jail.

