Fort Pierce police searching for missing boy

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Fort Pierce police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Tamarion Johnson is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 105 lbs. with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing white shorts, with no shirt or shoes.

If you spot Tamarion, you are encouraged to call 911.

