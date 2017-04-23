Brush fire threatens homes in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brush fire threatens homes in St. Lucie County

Firefighters prevented a brush fire from damaging nearby homes in St. Lucie County on Saturday.

It happened on the 5800 block of Beckham Court in Port St. Lucie just before 2:00 p.m.

The fire forced the evacuation of one home, but also threatened dozens of other homes.

"It was pretty scary. All you see is fire everywhere," says Kendra McCray. "My first thoughts were get my kids inside."

McCray and Melissa Russell both saw the wooded area near their home go up in flames.

"It was windy so it kept spreading and spreading and it was getting scary. Nobody was here to help us and we had too little hoses," says Russell.

Both tried their best to keep the fire at bay until the pros arrived. 

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

However there is now concern about more fires flaring up with dry conditions.

"Everything is dry right now. Me and my girlfriend were talking about how dry the grass is. It's like straw. One little spark and the whole neighborhood could go up."

