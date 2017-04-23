Bill O'Reilly to return with new podcast episode

-
Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.More >> Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.More >>
Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".More >> Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week. More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons. More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bill O'Reilly is back and ready to talk.
His personal website says the former Fox News host will air a new episode of his "No Spin News" podcast Monday evening.
Fox News Channel's parent company fired O'Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by women. O'Reilly has called the allegations completely unfounded.
For two decades, O'Reilly and his show "The O'Reilly Factor" had been the linchpin of Fox News' success as the most visible and most watched host. Many wondered what the future would hold for him.
O'Reilly's podcast episode will be available on his website to premium members at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.
---Associated Press 2017