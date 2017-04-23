Officer Braswell remembered at funeral service - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer Braswell remembered at funeral service

There were plenty of tears, hugs, and memories shared Sunday afternoon as a community remembered a fallen Delray Beach police officer.

Funeral services for Officer Christine Braswell were held at Atlantic Community High School.

It was standing room only in the auditorium, as police officers from up and down South Florida remembered the fallen officer.

Braswell and friend Bernenda Marc were in a scooter crash in Key West more than two weeks ago.

Today though, was about remembering Braswell.

Hundreds of people that knew her say they were inspired by her.

She was known for her talents as she was the only female sniper in Palm Beach County. She was also known for her work away from the department and being involved in the community.

Today her father, a former law enforcement officer himself, shared his memories about her daughter, but was also overwhelmed at the support from the community.

"I live on the West coast and I haven't met many of the officers. I've met a few and I have never seen such kindness and respect and honor toward another officer. My heart breaks for them, but it swells with pride with over the the way they treated my daughter," says Dan Braswell.

Officers from as far away as Key West, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale attended Sunday's service.

