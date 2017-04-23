Students simulate DUI crash in Jensen Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students simulate DUI crash in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. -- High school students in Jensen Beach simulated a DUI crash on Sunday to make other students aware of the realities of drunk driving during prom season.

Jensen Beach High School students put together the show outlining how poor judgement can quickly end a life.

Martin County Sheriff's Deputies worked with the students to complete the simulation.

