Vero Beach man dies in rollover crash Sunday

Vero Beach man dies in rollover crash Sunday

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A 20-year-old man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Indian River County.

Florida Highway Patrol says Noah Christopher Deas was driving his 2011 Nissan pickup southbound on Indian River Boulevard at 4:40 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway for an undetermined reason.

The truck veered across the southbound lanes of Indian River Boulevard and crossed the median and the northbound lanes, left the roadway and overturned several times.

Deas was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

