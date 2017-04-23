Vero Beach man dies in rollover crash Sunday

-
Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.
Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication."
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
(image provided by mom)
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A 20-year-old man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Indian River County.
Florida Highway Patrol says Noah Christopher Deas was driving his 2011 Nissan pickup southbound on Indian River Boulevard at 4:40 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway for an undetermined reason.
The truck veered across the southbound lanes of Indian River Boulevard and crossed the median and the northbound lanes, left the roadway and overturned several times.
Deas was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Scripps Only Content 2017