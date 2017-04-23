Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A man was killed after being thrown off his motorcycle and hitting a tree in Fort Pierce on Sunday.

43-year-old Garyian Reeves was heading down Hibiscus Road when troopers say he failed to turn onto Lee Boulevard.

His motorcycle hit a wooden fence, throwing Reeves into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

