Father of Travis Rudolph dies from gunshot wound

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.

Obama to deliver first post-presidency speech in Chicago

The father of Florida State University football star and West Palm Beach native Travis Rudolph was shot and killed Friday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the mother of Travis Rudolph confirmed his father, Darryl, died in an accidental shooting in suburban West Palm Beach.

PBSO said Darryl Rudolph was shot near Sugar Daddy's located on South Military Trail, and they are investigating it as an accidental death. No other details were immediately available.

ESPN West Palm’s Paxton Boyd said Darryl Rudolph died from a gunshot wound he received while working near the club.

BREAKING: Former FSU WR, NFL Draft hopeful Travis Rudolph's father, Darryl, died today from a gunshot wound while working near a night club. — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) April 24, 2017

Travis Rudolph, a Cardinal Newman High School graduate, made national headlines for sitting with a child who had autism at lunch during a school visit last year in Tallahassee.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that family members started posting their condolences to the Facebook page of Linda Rudolph, which is the football player’s mother.

Most sports outlets predict Rudolph will be a mid- to late-round selection in this week's NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

FOX 29 will be working Monday to learn more on this developing story.

