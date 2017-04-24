Father of Travis Rudolph dies from gunshot wound - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Father of Travis Rudolph dies from gunshot wound

The father of Florida State University football star and West Palm Beach native Travis Rudolph was shot and killed Friday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the mother of Travis Rudolph confirmed his father, Darryl, died in an accidental shooting in suburban West Palm Beach. 

PBSO said Darryl Rudolph was shot near Sugar Daddy's located on South Military Trail, and they are investigating it as an accidental death.  No other details were immediately available.

ESPN West Palm’s Paxton Boyd said Darryl Rudolph died from a gunshot wound he received while working near the club.

Travis Rudolph, a Cardinal Newman High School graduate, made national headlines for sitting with a child who had autism at lunch during a school visit last year in Tallahassee.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that family members started posting their condolences to the Facebook page of Linda Rudolph, which is the football player’s mother.

Most sports outlets predict Rudolph will be a mid- to late-round selection in this week's NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

FOX 29 will be working Monday to learn more on this developing story.

