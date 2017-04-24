AAA says Palm Beach County has highest gas prices in Florida

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.

Gas prices in Florida hit a 20-month high this week, according to AAA.

The state average reached $2.47 on Friday, the highest daily average since August 2015. That figure is 38 cents more than this time last year.

AAA reports that the West Palm-Boca Raton metro area has the most expensive prices in the state with a gallon of gas costing an average of $2.54.

The Fort Lauderdale area has the second highest prices at $2.48 and Miami is third at $2.47.

However, falling oil and wholesale prices will likely cause prices to fall soon.

Drivers will find the cheapest gas in North Florida. Pensacola's average gas prices are $2.40, followed by Tallahassee at $2.42 and Jacksonville at $2.45

"Falling oil and wholesale gas prices should push pump prices lower this week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a written statement. "However, oil prices have been fickle this year, so motorists should expect continued volatility in the next couple of months as oil prices fluctuate, demand rises, and refineries complete the switchover to more expensive summer blends."

Crude oil prices declined $3 last week, ending the week at $49.62 on Friday. That amount is the lowest since March 29.

AAA said the decrease in oil prices came amid news that Russia would be willing to extend its cut to crude oil production agreed upon with OPEC last year.

Oil demand continues to grow steadily with U.S. petroleum deliveries in March reaching their highest point for this time of the year since 2008, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

