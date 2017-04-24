Bowl-a-thon benefits chimpanzee sanctuary

Posted: Monday, April 24 2017 12:46 PM EDT 2017-04-24 16:46:57 GMT Updated: Monday, April 24 2017 12:46 PM EDT 2017-04-24 16:46:57 GMT Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career. More >> Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career. More >> Posted: Monday, April 24 2017 12:45 PM EDT 2017-04-24 16:45:41 GMT Updated: Monday, April 24 2017 12:45 PM EDT 2017-04-24 16:45:41 GMT Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.". More >> Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.". More >> Posted: Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT 2017-04-24 03:43:26 GMT Updated: Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT 2017-04-24 03:43:26 GMT
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
More >> Updated: Friday, April 21 2017 6:38 PM EDT 2017-04-21 22:38:44 GMT (image provided by mom)
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
More >> Posted: Friday, April 21 2017 3:50 PM EDT 2017-04-21 19:50:30 GMT Updated: Friday, April 21 2017 3:50 PM EDT 2017-04-21 19:50:30 GMT
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.
More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.
More >>
Story Video: Click here
The ninth annual "Save the Chimps" bowl-a-thon took place Sunday afternoon at St. Lucie Lanes in Port St. Lucie.
The event was held to help the lives of rescued chimpanzees that live at the
Save the Chimp sanctuary located west of Fort Pierce.
In addition to bowling, participants were asked to bring chimp favorite foods like bananas, rice and peanut butter.
"We're very proud to support this cause; it's a great cause. Bowling is fun, it's great for families, anyone can do it, so it makes sense you can have fun and raise funds at the same time," said Bill Ronayne of St. Lucie Lanes.
The sanctuary is home to 250 rescued chimpanzees.
Scripps Only Content 2017