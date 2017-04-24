Bowl-a-thon benefits chimpanzee sanctuary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bowl-a-thon benefits chimpanzee sanctuary

Story Video: Click here

The ninth annual "Save the Chimps" bowl-a-thon took place Sunday afternoon at St. Lucie Lanes in Port St. Lucie. 

The event was held to help the lives of rescued chimpanzees that live at the Save the Chimp sanctuary located west of Fort Pierce.

 

In addition to bowling, participants were asked to bring chimp favorite foods like bananas, rice and peanut butter.

"We're very proud to support this cause; it's a great cause. Bowling is fun, it's great for families, anyone can do it, so it makes sense you can have fun and raise funds at the same time," said Bill Ronayne of St. Lucie Lanes.

The sanctuary is home to 250 rescued chimpanzees.

