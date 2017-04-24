3 Killed, 2 others hurt in Beeline Highway crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Killed, 2 others hurt in Beeline Highway crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said a head-on crash Monday morning on the Beeline Highway killed three people and injured two others near Indiantown Avenue.

The wreck occurred around 6:20 a.m. southeast of Indiantown.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigated the wreck.

The two people who were injured were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.

Real-time traffic shows backups both eastbound and westbound on the Beeline Highway.

