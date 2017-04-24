14-Year-old arrested for PSL school 'hit list'

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday they have arrested a 14-year-old student after a "hit list" surfaced last week at Somerset College Preparatory Academy.

Police said on Friday they secured a take and hold order on a student who attends the school. The teen is accused of writing threats to kill or do bodily injury to students and staff of the school.

After the take and hold order was issued, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office located and took the 14-year-old boy into custody.

On April 18, officers learned that the student had written the names of several students on a piece of paper then passed it around to other classmates saying he was going to shoot them.

The school resource officer learned that the teen took the paper back then ripped it up in several pieces and threw it in the trash.

School staff along with a school resource officer found the paper the teen threw away and started piecing it together.

Investigators said the paper had listed a total of 18 names which included students, the principal and the school resource officer.

In addition to the names, the teen also mentioned gasoline and laundry detergent, which the 14-year-old said he heard that can be used to make Napalm.

There was also writing on the paper of an AR-15 and Glock-19 with multiple rounds of ammunition.

Through the course of the investigation the officer learned that the child's father, who lives in another city in Florida, has firearms.

The officer took the information from the investigation and consulted with the State Attorney's Office, who issued the take and hold order on the student.

