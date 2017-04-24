Obama delivers 1st post-presidency speech

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".

CHICAGO (AP) -- Former President Barack Obama used his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political career.

Obama led a student panel Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

He says young people are the key to solving the nation's most daunting problems and his plan after holding the nation's highest office is to work with them. He delivered brief remarks at the event before asking students on the panel about what influenced them.

Roughly 500 people, mostly college students, attended the invitation-only event that was also televised.

On Sunday, Obama met privately with young men on the city's South Side to talk about gang violence and employment.