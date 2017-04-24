Serial burglary suspects sought in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Serial burglary suspects sought in Boynton Beach

picture by BBPD picture by BBPD

Burglars struck four businesses along Congress Avenue Friday April 14 in Boynton Beach, according to police.

Among them was No Limit Kutz Barber Shop.

Police released surveillance video of the barber shop burglary which showed two people wearing light-colored clothing that covered everything but their eyes.

Police think the suspects are responsible for all the burglaries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Jennifer Worrell at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.  

