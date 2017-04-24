Serial burglary suspects sought in Boynton Beach

picture by BBPD
Monday, April 24 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-04-24 21:36:47 GMT
Monday, April 24 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-04-24 19:48:24 GMT
Monday, April 24 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-04-24 19:36:54 GMT
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.More >>
Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:43:26 GMT
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week. More >>
(image provided by mom)
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Burglars struck four businesses along Congress Avenue Friday April 14 in Boynton Beach, according to police.
Among them was No Limit Kutz Barber Shop.
Police released surveillance video of the barber shop burglary which showed two people wearing light-colored clothing that covered everything but their eyes.
Police think the suspects are responsible for all the burglaries.
Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Jennifer Worrell at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
