2 Men shot overnight in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach police are investigating an overnight double shooting that injured two men.
According to a written statement from spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown, the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of West 9th St. around midnight Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in front of an apartment building and transported to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old man later walked into a hospital and claimed he was shot at the same location. He said a relative drove him to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening and was later released.
Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.