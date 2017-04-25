Local girl's efforts receive national attention

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the city where he started his political career.

Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News contributor are "100% false and a complete fabrication.".

A watch party was held Monday evening at Duffy's Sports Grill in North Palm Beach to watch a local girl on NBC Nightly News.

People gathered for dinner as Kayla Abramowitz watched her story receive national attention.

Kayla is the founder of "Kayla Cares 4 Kids," a non-profit organization that delivers movies and games to children in hospitals around the country.

"It felt so good, because being appreciated for what I do means I'm doing it right and that people are liking it and people are enjoying what I'm doing. I feel like I'm empowered to do whatever i want," said Kayla.

Kayla has battled her own chronic illness and knows that spending long periods of time in the hospital gets lonely.

"Just to see Kayla up on so many screens and to see all of these people that we don't even know at Duffy's taking an interest, it's really cool," said Kayla's mom, Andrea Abramowitz.