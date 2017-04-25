Pit bull mauls man to death in Ohio

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Police say a pit bull apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.

Dayton police responded to a report about a man screaming for help amid the sound of barking dogs at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Mark Ponichtera says police found the man being attacked in an alley. They were able to get the dog to back off, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police fatally shot the dog, which they say was a pit bull. They were trying to determine its owner.

Police didn't immediately have the man's identity. They described him as middle-aged.

The city had two high-profile dog mauling deaths in 2014 - one of a 7-month-old boy, the other of a 57-year-old woman.

