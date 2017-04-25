Pit bull mauls man to death in Ohio - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pit bull mauls man to death in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Police say a pit bull apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.

Dayton police responded to a report about a man screaming for help amid the sound of barking dogs at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Mark Ponichtera says police found the man being attacked in an alley. They were able to get the dog to back off, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police fatally shot the dog, which they say was a pit bull. They were trying to determine its owner.

Police didn't immediately have the man's identity. They described him as middle-aged.

The city had two high-profile dog mauling deaths in 2014 - one of a 7-month-old boy, the other of a 57-year-old woman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.