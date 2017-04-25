Woman accused of robbing Uber driver

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

A Boynton Beach woman, suspected of pepper spraying and robbing an Uber driver, is facing charges.

The driver said that on April 4 she picked up two women and drove them to SW 13 Ave. in Delray Beach.

After she arrived, the driver said one of the women sprayed her with a substance that caused her a lot of pain and temporarily blinded her.

When she was finally able to regain her sight she discovered her wallet, that was in the center console, was missing.

She drove away from the scene and called 911 to receive medical treatment and report the incident to police.

Two weeks later police showed the victim a photo lineup. She identified Lontaisha Durham, 21, of Boynton Beach as the person who pepper-sprayed her, according to investigators.

Police charged Durham with robbery with a weapon

