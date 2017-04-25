Woman accused of robbing Uber driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman accused of robbing Uber driver

A Boynton Beach woman, suspected of pepper spraying and robbing an Uber driver, is facing charges.

The driver said that on April 4 she picked up two women and drove them to SW 13 Ave. in Delray Beach.

After she arrived, the driver said one of the women sprayed her with a substance that caused her a lot of pain and temporarily blinded her.

When she was finally able to regain her sight she discovered her wallet, that was in the center console, was missing.

She drove away from the scene and called 911 to receive medical treatment and report the incident to police.

Two weeks later police showed the victim a photo lineup. She identified Lontaisha Durham, 21, of Boynton Beach as the person who pepper-sprayed her, according to investigators.

Police charged Durham with robbery with a weapon

