West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 36-year-old West Palm Beach man is under arrest after deputies say he sexually molested two young girls.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was notified on April 20, 2017 of a capital sexual battery involving Amilcar Velazquez-Ramirez and a 6-year-old and 7-year-old girl.

PBSO says Amilcar admitted to touching the girls in a sexual manner and exposing his genitals to one of the girls.

Velazquez-Ramirez is charged with one count of Sexual Battery on a victim less than 12, one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12, and one count of Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition towards a victim less than 12.

