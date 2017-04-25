7 Fla. public high schools among nation's best according to U.S. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7 Fla. public high schools among nation's best according to U.S. News & World Report rankings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Seven Florida high schools are among the top 50 public high schools in the nation, according to a new ranking.

U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday placed seven schools stretching from Miami to Sarasota to Jacksonville on its list of the nation's best public high schools.

Florida's top-ranked public high school was Pine View School near Sarasota, which was ranked no. 13 nationwide.

It was followed by Design and Architecture Senior High School in Miami, International Studies Charter High School in Miami and International Studies Preparatory in nearby Coral Gables.

Rounding out the list were Westshore Junior/ Senior High School along the Space Coast, Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville and Edgewood Junior/ Senior High School, also along the Space Coast.

Two Palm Beach County schools ranked in the top-ten among all high schools in Florida. Suncoast Community High School came in at nine and the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts came in at ten.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

