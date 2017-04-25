7 Fla. public high schools among nation's best according to U.S. News & World Report rankings

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Seven Florida high schools are among the top 50 public high schools in the nation, according to a new ranking.

U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday placed seven schools stretching from Miami to Sarasota to Jacksonville on its list of the nation's best public high schools.

Florida's top-ranked public high school was Pine View School near Sarasota, which was ranked no. 13 nationwide.

It was followed by Design and Architecture Senior High School in Miami, International Studies Charter High School in Miami and International Studies Preparatory in nearby Coral Gables.

Rounding out the list were Westshore Junior/ Senior High School along the Space Coast, Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville and Edgewood Junior/ Senior High School, also along the Space Coast.

Two Palm Beach County schools ranked in the top-ten among all high schools in Florida. Suncoast Community High School came in at nine and the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts came in at ten.

