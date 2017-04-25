Safely get rid of unused or expired medicine - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Safely get rid of unused or expired medicine

If you have unwanted or expired prescriptions in your home the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Agency to help you get rid of them.

The agencies are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday, April 29 from 10 a-m to 2-p-m you can drop off your old prescription pills and patches for disposal at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on North Military Trail.
  
The DEA will not take liquids or needles.

Authorities say participating in programs like this can help cut down on prescription medication abuse and theft.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

