Safely get rid of unused or expired medicine

Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.

People have reported seeing an offer on Facebook for $50 or $100 off at Lowe's, and it has been seen for other stores as well. Users are asked to click the link and take a survey.

Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.

The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product. (Source: USDA)

Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.

If you have unwanted or expired prescriptions in your home the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Agency to help you get rid of them.

The agencies are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday, April 29 from 10 a-m to 2-p-m you can drop off your old prescription pills and patches for disposal at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on North Military Trail.



The DEA will not take liquids or needles.

Authorities say participating in programs like this can help cut down on prescription medication abuse and theft.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

